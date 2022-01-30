The Media Project #1600 - Alan, Rosemary, Ira, Rex

(Airs 01/30/22 @ 6 p.m. & 01/31/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current columnist Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rosemary, Ira and Rex talk about reporters in danger, ESPN’s decision not to send reporters to the Olympics, President Biden being caught criticizing a Fox News journalist on a hot mic, and much more.