The Media Project #1596 - Alan, Ira, Judy and Ian

The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Judy Patrick, and WAMC’s News Director Ian Pickus. This week the panel discusses the New York Times and the state judge that upheld his block on their coverage of Project Veritas. We also discuss both sides journalism and emotional broadcasters.

