The Media Project #1591 Alan, Rosemary, Ian, David

(Airs 11/28/21 @ 6 p.m. & 11/29/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, WAMC’s News Director Ian Pickus, and David Guistina, host of Northeast Report Morning Edition on WAMC and Producer of the Media Project. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rosemary, Ian and David talk about WAMC’s interview with former New York Governor Cuomo showing up in a State Assembly report, the ethics of reporters breaking news in books they write, and more.