The Media Project #1583 - Alan, Rosemary, Rex, Judy

(Airs 10/03/21 @ 6 p.m. & 10/04/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Former Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, and Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette, and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Judy and Rosemary talk about YouTube banning anti-vaxxers, the rules about how mean journalists can be to people in their obituaries, and much more.