(Airs 10/20/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Hochul is considering a bill to exempt income for poll workers from being counted toward the cap on School Tax Relief or STAR program, the Adirondack Council issues its annual “State of the Park,” report card, and RPI becomes the first university in the world to house a quantum super computer.