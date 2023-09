(Airs 09/01/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Kathy Hochul says New York state health officials are on the lookout for a new COVID-19 variant, a group of professors has filed a class action gender pay gap lawsuit against Vassar College, and we’ll take a closer look at Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD).