The Legislative Gazette #2331

(Airs 08/04/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: the New York State Board of Elections certified a new controversial touch screen voting machine for use in future elections, we’ll catch up with state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie who was in Columbia County this week as a part of his annual statewide tour, and we’ll have a discussion about recent funding approved for gun violence mitigation.