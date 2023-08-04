© 2023
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette #2331

By David Guistina
Published August 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 08/04/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: the New York State Board of Elections certified a new controversial touch screen voting machine for use in future elections, we’ll catch up with state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie who was in Columbia County this week as a part of his annual statewide tour, and we’ll have a discussion about recent funding approved for gun violence mitigation.

The Legislative Gazette The Legislative GazetteAlbany County District Attorney David SoaresDavid Guistina
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
