The Legislative Gazette #2322

(Airs 06/02/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Supporters of a bill that would legally give terminally ill people the option to end their lives make a last-minute pitch to lawmakers, Sarah Rogerson, Albany Law Professor and Director of the Immigration Law Clinic on migrants being sent upstate from New York City, and we’ll take you to the sentencing of Nauman Hussain, the operator of the limo company involved in the 2018 Schoharie crash that killed 20 people.