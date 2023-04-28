The Legislative Gazette #2317

(Airs 04/28/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Hochul says she and legislative leaders have a conceptual agreement on the budget, our political observer Alan Chartock speaks with Assembly Majority Leader Crystal People’s Stokes, and we’ll have a conversation with the head of the state Democratic party about President Biden announcing this week that he’ll run for re-election.