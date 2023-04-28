© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
2014-LegislativeGazette-web_0.png
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette #2317

By David Guistina
Published April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 04/28/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Hochul says she and legislative leaders have a conceptual agreement on the budget, our political observer Alan Chartock speaks with Assembly Majority Leader Crystal People’s Stokes, and we’ll have a conversation with the head of the state Democratic party about President Biden announcing this week that he’ll run for re-election.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette Alan ChartockLegislative Gazette
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Morning Edition on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina