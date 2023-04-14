The Legislative Gazette #2315

(Airs 04/14/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Hochul says the state will create a stockpile of an abortion drug after a Texas judge’s recent ruling that outlaws a similar pill, our political observer Alan Chartock speaks with Amy Paulin, Chair of the Assembly Health Committee, about her plans to expand abortion access in the state, and Senator Schumer was in Troy to talk about the recent wave of swatting incidents at schools.

