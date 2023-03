(Airs 03/10/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Hochul’s proposal to increase the number of charter schools in the state is getting some pushback from members of the public education community, our political observer Alan Chartock speaks with Jesse McKinley of the New York Times, and Student advocates rally in Albany for free CUNY and SUNY tuition.