The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette #2309

By David Guistina
Published March 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 03/03/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Convenience store owners say Governor Hochul’s plan to ban flavored cigarettes will lead to more tobacco products bought and sold on the black market, our political observer Alan Chartock speaks with New York state Senator James Skoufis, Chair of the Senate investigations committee, we’ll have a conversation with the Executive Director of the Adirondack Council who’s about to leave his post.

The Legislative Gazette Alan Chartock
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Morning Edition on WAMC.
