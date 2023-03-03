The Legislative Gazette #2309

(Airs 03/03/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Convenience store owners say Governor Hochul’s plan to ban flavored cigarettes will lead to more tobacco products bought and sold on the black market, our political observer Alan Chartock speaks with New York state Senator James Skoufis, Chair of the Senate investigations committee, we’ll have a conversation with the Executive Director of the Adirondack Council who’s about to leave his post.

