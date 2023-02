(Airs 02/24/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: After the State Senate rejected a governor’s choice for chief judge for the first time, Governor Hochul now has to choose a new nominee, our political observer Alan Chartock speaks with Albany County District Attorney David Soares about bail reform, and Congressman Tonko talks with veterans and their families about the Pact Act.