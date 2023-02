(Airs 02/17/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: In a full floor vote, the New York State Senate rejected Governor Kathy Hochul’s choice for chief judge, our political observer Alan Chartock speaks with New York Governor Kathy Hochul about her $227 billion dollar budget proposal, and we’ll take you to a panel discussion on addiction and services in Northern New York.