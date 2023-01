(Airs 01/28/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Hochul says she will push the legislature to further revise the state’s bail laws, our political observer Alan Chartock speaks with Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay about the governor’s controversial move, and we’ll head to the Southern Tier where counties there are deciding how to spend opioid settlement money.