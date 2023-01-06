The Legislative Gazette #2301

(Airs 01/06/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: the 2023 legislative session starts as state lawmakers expect to tackle issues ranging from affordable housing to improving public safety, our political observer Alan Chartock in conversation about aid in dying with Corinne Carey of Compassion and Choices, and after five years, the World University Games are set to begin in Lake Placid.