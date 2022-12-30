© 2022
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette #2252

By David Guistina
Published December 30, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 12/30/22 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: As 2022 comes to an end, we’ll take a look at two issues that are dominating state government, our political observer Alan Chartock speaks with Westchester County Executive George Latimer about Long Island Congressman-elect George Santos’ extensive fabrications, and we’ll talk to experts about a new plan for the state to make its climate goals.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Morning Edition on WAMC.
