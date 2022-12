(Airs 12/23/22 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Hochul says she’s not raising taxes in her new state budget proposal, our political observer Alan Chartock speaks with Newsday’s Yancey Roy about multiple lawsuits filed against New York’s new conceal carry weapons law, and we’ll take you to Seneca Falls, the inspired location of the movie It’s a Wonderful Life.