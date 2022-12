(Airs 12/16/22 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York lawmakers consider giving themselves a pay raise before the end of the year, our political observer Alan Chartock speaks with Blair Horner, Executive Director of NYPIRG about politics of a potential pay raise for legislators, and a New York Congressman pushes legislation to crack down on Grinch Bots.