The Legislative Gazette #2243

(Airs 10/28 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: President Biden visits Syracuse this week to celebrate the $100 billion investment in Central New York our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on an audit that finds New York City is not prepared for the next super storm, ten years after Sandy, and the two candidates for Governor square off in their one and only debate before the election.