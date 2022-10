(Airs 10/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Senator Schumer stops in Albany to make a new push to limit the use of Chinese-made semiconductor chips, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the state environmental bond act, and Governor Hochul is criticizing her opponent’s ties to former President Trump as she sees her lead slip