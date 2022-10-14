The Legislative Gazette #2241

(Airs 10/14 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: union supporters rally at an Amazon warehouse upstate in a bid to become the company’s second workplace in the country to unionize, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts about the status of the state attorney general’s investigation into former President Trump, and we’ll join Senator Gillibrand in Plattsburgh where she highlighted funding for home heating assistance this winter.