(Airs 09/30 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: the nursing home works union says the state’s minimum staffing requirement rules fall short, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the fact that there will be no gubernatorial debates this election year, and an update on the port of Albany, the first offshore wind tower manufacturing site in the U.S.