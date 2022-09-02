© 2022
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette #2235

Published September 2, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 09/02/22 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: As the school year begins, the state’s largest teachers’ unions and other education experts call for a better response to threats of violence, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on his conversation with Republican Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, and we’ll join the Republican candidate for Governor at a campaign rally in Colonie.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Morning Edition on WAMC.
