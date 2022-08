(Airs 08/05/22 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: we’ll speak with the state health commissioner about Monkeypox, our political observer Alan Chartock speaks with Dr. Don Levy about a new Siena poll, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer comes to Albany to push President Biden to name upstate New York the epicenter of American chip manufacturing.