The Legislative Gazette #2228

(Airs 07/15/22 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: We’ll examine a new poll that finds a majority have an unfavorable view of The Supreme Court in the wake of its decision overturning Roe v. Wade, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on NY’s Chief Judges announcing she’ll be stepping down before the end of her term, and an in-depth interview about what school boards look like after voters went to the polls in May.