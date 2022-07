(Airs 07/01/22 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Senator Gillibrand gathers with women in Albany to speak out against the Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v Wade, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on this week’s primary results, and a conversation about the new rules for horse racing which will impact Saratoga and beyond.