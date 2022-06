(Airs 06/10/22 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Less than a month after the mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signs ten gun control bills into law, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on his interview with the Governor this week, and a new poll finds Americans would like to raise the age to buy a firearm to 21.