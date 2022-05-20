© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
2014-LegislativeGazette-web_0.png
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette #2220

Published May 20, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 05/20/22 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: A mass shooting in Buffalo kills 10 people, injures 3 and prompts Governor Hochul to announce several steps to curb the growing number racially motivated violence, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the politics of the latest mass shooting, and Northern New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik finds herself in the national spotlight since the mass shooting.

The Legislative Gazette