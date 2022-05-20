The Legislative Gazette #2220

(Airs 05/20/22 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: A mass shooting in Buffalo kills 10 people, injures 3 and prompts Governor Hochul to announce several steps to curb the growing number racially motivated violence, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the politics of the latest mass shooting, and Northern New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik finds herself in the national spotlight since the mass shooting.