(Airs 05/13/22 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Hochul says she’s freeing up $35 million for abortion clinics to serve out of state patients, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the race for the open 19th Congressional district seat, and we’ll talk to Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus who’s just back from a Navy deployment in Ukraine.