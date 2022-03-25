The Legislative Gazette #2212

(Airs 03/25/22 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: tensions flare between the Governor and Legislature over a proposal to change the state’s bail reform laws, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on differences between Democrats on criminal justice reform, and we’ll have a conversation with state department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos.