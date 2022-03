(Airs 03/18/22 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Hochul signs a package of anti-sexual harassment bills into law, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on former Governor Andrew Cuomo saying he’s open to running for his old seat, and Senator Gillibrand promotes the Made In America Manufacturing Communities Act.