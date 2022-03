(Airs 03/04/22 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: State Republicans nominate Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin as their candidate for governor, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on why the GOP would choose Zeldin, a Trump supporter, in blue state New York, and Governor Hochul is creating a Joint Security Operations Center to oversee cybersecurity.