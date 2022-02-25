The Legislative Gazette #2208

(Airs 02/25/22 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Senator Schumer promotes legislation he says would cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on former Governor Andrew Cuomo releasing a new 30 second ad in an attempt to repair his image, and we’ll take a look at Lake George, which is part of a study on how road salt affects aquatic species.