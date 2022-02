(Airs 02/11/22 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: School children will continue to be required to wear masks, after Governor Hochul ended the statewide mask mandate in most indoor public spaces this week, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the fight between Democrats over pulling back on bail reform, and we’ll speak with state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli.