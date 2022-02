(Airs 02/04/22 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Lawsuits were immediately filed after Governor Hochul signed off on new district maps, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the gerrymander, and we’ll get reaction to a new survey that shows a positive outlook for economic growth in the North Country.