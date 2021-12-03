© 2021
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette #2149

Published December 3, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 12/03/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: a divided Supreme Court debates the issue of abortion and the future of Roe V. Wade, we’ll have reaction from the President of Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood, our political observer Alan Chartock on his conversation with State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, and owners of small farms worry paying overtime to workers will put them out of business.

