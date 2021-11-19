The Legislative Gazette #2147

(Airs 11/19/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: After a vote by the state ethics commission, former Governor Andrew Cuomo may have to return at least part of the $5.1 million he was paid for his Covid-19 leadership book, our political observer Alan Chartock on his conversation with Republican Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, and the recently passed $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package includes several measures related to limousine safety.