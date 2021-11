(Airs 11/12/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: The U.S. border has re-opened and Governor Hochul pledges nearly a half billion dollars in grants for the state’s tourism industry, our political observer Alan Chartock on his conversation with the Chair of the state Conservative Party, and we take you to the biannual - Honor a Living Veteran ceremony in Albany.