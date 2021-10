(Airs 10/29/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: We’ll take a look at two ballot propositions on the November ballot drawing backlash from Republicans, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on state Attorney General Tish James now declared run for Governor, and we’ll examine a proposal to make sex work legal in the state.