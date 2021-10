(Airs 10/22/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Hochul condemns the state Democratic party Chair over remarks comparing an African American Buffalo mayoral candidate to a Ku Klux Klan leader, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on that controversy, and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Schumer outlines plans to counter higher heating costs this winter.