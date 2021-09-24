Legislative Gazette #2139

(Airs 09/24/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: the state’s unemployment insurance fund owes the federal government $9 billion, our political observer Alan Chartock on Governor Hochul stopping payment of legal bills for state employees who worked for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo as he faces ongoing investigations, and we’ll tell you what happened at the latest meeting of New York’s Climate Action Council.