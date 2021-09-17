The Legislative Gazette #2138

(Airs 09/17/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: In response to strict new abortion laws in Texas, Governor Hochul says she’ll make New York a safe legal haven for women’s reproductive health, our political observer Alan Chartock on a new Siena Poll that measures the new Governor’s popularity, and state and local lawmakers in northern New York ask the Governor to push the White House to open the U.S - Canadian border.