The Legislative Gazette #2137

(Airs 09/10/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Hochul takes new steps to counter the spread of the Delta variant, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on climate change and President Biden’s visit to New York City and New Jersey to survey damage from Hurricane Ida, and there could still be hundreds of thousands of survivors of 9/11 who are eligible for health benefits.