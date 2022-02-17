© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAMC-TBOOK.jpg
The Best Of Our Knowledge

#1639: Rediscovering the forgotten 14th colony

Published February 17, 2022 at 2:00 AM EST
Fourteenth Colony Book Cover
NewSouth Books
/

When Betsy Ross designed that flag with 13 stars and 13 stripes, everyone at the time knew there was a lot more land out there and there would likely be additions coming. However, at the time, there was already a functioning 14th colony on the Gulf Coast and it had changed hands between Spain and Great Britain a few times…with France in there around the edges. Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, we open up our own history class and take another look at West Florida, the forgotten 14th colony.

We’ll also spend an Academic Minute with some transgender history.

The Best Of Our Knowledge
Stay Connected
Bob Barrett
Bob has been a part of the WAMC family since 2001. He currently produces and hosts National Production's The Best Of Our Knowledge. Over the years, Bob has produced The Environment Show and The Health Show for National Productions and hosted weekend mornings on WAMC for a decade. In addition to producing TBOOK, he is currently a reporter and on air host at WUWF Public Radio at the University of West Florida in Pensacola.
See stories by Bob Barrett