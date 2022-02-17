1639: Rediscovering the forgotten 14th colony

When Betsy Ross designed that flag with 13 stars and 13 stripes, everyone at the time knew there was a lot more land out there and there would likely be additions coming. However, at the time, there was already a functioning 14th colony on the Gulf Coast and it had changed hands between Spain and Great Britain a few times…with France in there around the edges. Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, we open up our own history class and take another look at West Florida, the forgotten 14th colony.

We’ll also spend an Academic Minute with some transgender history.