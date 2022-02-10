© 2022
The Best Of Our Knowledge

#1638: The NEA, The SAT and The National Guard

Published February 10, 2022 at 2:00 AM EST
Teachers are getting burned out and leaving the profession in droves. A new survey released this month from the National Education Association illustrates this problem with hard data.

Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, we’ll talk about the problem with the leader of the nation’s largest teacher’s union.

Then, you can throw away your number 2 pencils, the SAT is going online. The College Board recently announced that the test will transition to an all-digital format in a few years. We'll discuss the change with the editor-in-chief of the Princeton Review.

We’ll also hear about new medical training for the military, and spend an Academic Minute being a good team player.

Bob Barrett
Bob has been a part of the WAMC family since 2001. He currently produces and hosts National Production's The Best Of Our Knowledge. Over the years, Bob has produced The Environment Show and The Health Show for National Productions and hosted weekend mornings on WAMC for a decade. In addition to producing TBOOK, he is currently a reporter and on air host at WUWF Public Radio at the University of West Florida in Pensacola.
