1638: The NEA, The SAT and The National Guard

Teachers are getting burned out and leaving the profession in droves. A new survey released this month from the National Education Association illustrates this problem with hard data.

Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, we’ll talk about the problem with the leader of the nation’s largest teacher’s union.

Then, you can throw away your number 2 pencils, the SAT is going online. The College Board recently announced that the test will transition to an all-digital format in a few years. We'll discuss the change with the editor-in-chief of the Princeton Review.

We’ll also hear about new medical training for the military, and spend an Academic Minute being a good team player.