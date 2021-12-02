© 2021
The Best Of Our Knowledge

#1628: Training and tapping a forgotten labor force

Published December 2, 2021 at 2:00 AM EST
You see the signs everywhere. Now hiring, help wanted, sign-on bonus…it looks like everyone is trying to hire new employees. Except, of course, if you are actually looking for a job. Then you see that some of those offers are not for everyone. That’s especially true for job hunters who have a criminal record. But according to economist Jeffery Korzenik, looking at these so-called second chance hires is good for business.

Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, we’ll hear about second chance hiring of people with a record.

We’ll also spend an Academic Minute finding a good mentor.

