© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAMC-TBOOK.jpg
The Best Of Our Knowledge

#1626: "Atlas of a Changing Climate"

Published November 18, 2021 at 2:00 AM EST
Brian Buma
Kara Pearson
/

The world is a pretty big place. And it’s the size of the planet that can sometimes make climate change a difficult concept for a lot of people to wrap their heads around. A new book is trying to knock that concept down to size. It’s called “The Atlas of a Changing Climate”, and it’s beautifully illustrated with contemporary and historic maps and images from around the world.

It’s the work of Brian Buma. Dr. Buma is an assistant professor of Quantitative Biology at the University of Colorado and an affiliate professor at the University of Alaska. His explorations and wanderings around the globe have been featured in National Geographic.

We’ll also spend an Academic Minute with life in a warming sea.

The Best Of Our Knowledge
Stay Connected
Bob Barrett
Bob has been a part of the WAMC family since 2001. He currently produces and hosts National Production's The Best Of Our Knowledge. Over the years, Bob has produced The Environment Show and The Health Show for National Productions and hosted weekend mornings on WAMC for a decade. In addition to producing TBOOK, he is currently a reporter and on air host at WUWF Public Radio at the University of West Florida in Pensacola.
See stories by Bob Barrett