1626: "Atlas of a Changing Climate"

The world is a pretty big place. And it’s the size of the planet that can sometimes make climate change a difficult concept for a lot of people to wrap their heads around. A new book is trying to knock that concept down to size. It’s called “The Atlas of a Changing Climate”, and it’s beautifully illustrated with contemporary and historic maps and images from around the world.

It’s the work of Brian Buma. Dr. Buma is an assistant professor of Quantitative Biology at the University of Colorado and an affiliate professor at the University of Alaska. His explorations and wanderings around the globe have been featured in National Geographic.

We’ll also spend an Academic Minute with life in a warming sea.