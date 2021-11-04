© 2021
WAMC-TBOOK.jpg
The Best Of Our Knowledge

#1624: Food bank and school resource officers team up to help 'hangry' kids

Published November 4, 2021 at 2:00 AM EDT
Manna’s executive director, De De Flounlacker
Manna Food Pantries
/

Students in the western Florida Panhandle who get sent to see their school’s resource officer may get more than a meeting. They may get a snack. The School Resource Officer Food Program is the brainchild of Manna Food Pantries, a local food bank in Pensacola.

Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, we’ll talk to the food bank's director about the program.

We’ll also find out about two tech schools launching a financial program, find out what a Ph.D. should be earning, and spend an Academic Minute staying warm.

The Best Of Our Knowledge
