The Best Of Our Knowledge #1616: Remembering James Loewen

Since it was first published in 1995, James W Loewen’s book “Lies My Teacher Told Me – Everything Your American History Textbook Got Wrong” has sold over 2 million copies. In 2018, a new edition of the book was released, with a new preface written by Loewen for what he calls the age of alternative facts. James Loewen died last month at the age of 79. Today, we are going to listen again to a conversation Bob Barrett had with Loewen in 2021 about the book.

We’ll also spend an Academic Minute with shockwaves.